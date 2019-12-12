|
|
Frank J. Pikor Jr., 71, of Wallingford, loving husband of the late Cynthia (Denzer) Pikor, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Frank was born in Meriden, August 22, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Pikor Sr. and Helen (Czechowski) Pikor and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Frank owned and operated E & G Automotive in Wallingford since 1986. He had a passion for antique cars, whether he was building a motor or working on a muscle car, his work became not only a hobby, but part of his life.
He is survived by his two daughters Erin Pikor of California and Grace Pikor of Wallingford; his grandson Daniel P. Purdy Jr.; his partner Paula Ward of East Hampton; his sister-in-law Deborah K. Kelly and her husband John Brennan of Wallingford; and his faithful companion "Wilbur".
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, December 15, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Frank may be sent to the Veterans Administration CT. Healthcare System, 950 Campbell Ave, 11A CSL, West Haven, CT. 06516. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019