Frank J. Toohey, 86, of Durham, formerly of Meriden, died peacefully, Friday, May 10, 2019, at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the loving husband of Helen (Wellman) Toohey.



Frank was born in Bristol, May 26, 1932, a son of the late Frank Toohey and Jeanne (Broker) Toohey. Frank was employed by the State of CT as a police officer, had a music studio for many years in New Britain and was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge No. 1365 for many years.



Frank was predeceased by his daughter Anne Sheehy. In addition to his wife Helen, he is survived by his children Christopher Toohey and his wife Joann of Florida, Tasha Perreault of Durham, CT and Mike Toohey of Branford, CT; his grandchildren, Michael Sheehy, Jr., and Stephen Sheehy of Wallingford, CT, Thomas Perreault and Robert Perreault of Durham, CT and Tara Perreault of Southington, CT.



Frank's Mass of Christian Burial and Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden were private. Arrangements were made under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America. http://alzfdn.org Published in The Record-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019