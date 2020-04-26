|
Frank John Calabro, born on July 28, 1925, in Meriden, CT, son of Salvatore and Lina Calabro, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Coccomo Apple Rehabilitation center in Meriden, CT.
Frank was the beloved husband of the late Margaret D. Calabro, and a long time Meriden resident. Frank and Margaret married in 1946 and together they owned Margo's Restaurant in Cheshire, CT and The Autumn House Restaurant in Cheshire, CT. Frank often loved to reminisce about his years as a restaurant owner. After he retired from the restaurant business he enjoyed his time playing cards with friends and neighbors in the community.
Frank is survived by his three sons; John A. Calabro of Quinebaug, CT; Frank E. Calabro of Southington, CT; Michael J. Calabro of Port St. Richey, FL; daughter Karen Kaminski-Gill of Meriden, CT; granddaughter Nicole Calabro of Wallingford, CT; granddaughter Lindsay Boyle's and her daughter Aubree of Meriden, CT; grandson Frankie Calabro, Jr., of White Sands, NM; grandson Jimmy Calabro of Asheboro, NC; granddaughter Jennifer Calabro of Cheshire, CT; granddaughter Tina Calabro of Cheshire, CT; his sister Elva Hackley of Branford, CT; and several great-great grandchildren.
Frank was well liked in his community and loved by all of his family near and far. He will be greatly missed by all.
There will be no services.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020