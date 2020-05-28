On April 29, 2020, Frank (Chip) John Civale, Jr., 69, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Hartford Hospital. He was born on December 15, 1950; a lifelong resident of Meriden, CT. Chip graduated from Platt High School in 1968 and the University of Hartford in 1973. He finished his career as a Purchasing Manager with Finlay Brothers Printing. After retiring, Chip enjoyed working and volunteering at Israel Putnam Elementary School. His greatest joy was being Papa to his three loving granddaughters Sophia, Gigi, and Lexi (helping to raise Lexi the last four years).Chip had a passion for music, especially Pink Floyd, loved listening to various talented classic rock guitarists, and looked forward to attending concerts with family and friends. Chip was the resident family photographer, and branched out by taking wedding, prom, and team photos. His other passions included kayaking, anything to do with cars and "researching" everything.Chip was predeceased by his father, Frank John Civale, Sr., and is survived by his mother, Lois Dittman Civale. He also leaves behind his beloved wife of 41 years, Jean LaBissoniere Civale, his son and daughter-in-law, Dylan and Danielle Civale (Crosby), their daughters, Sophia Grace and Giuliana Lee of Plymouth Ma., his daughter, Candra Jade Civale and her daughter Alexia Jade Wilber of Meriden. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Kim and Helen Civale (LaBissoniere)and their sons Nicolas and Aaron, many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and many friends. We will all miss his dry sense of humor, teasing, and knowledge, as a valuable teammate in trivia games. Chip taught us the value of a good sense of humor in any situation and many other life lessons we will cherish. The proof is in Lexi's message to Papa, "I hope I can make a difference like you."A celebration of his life will be held once we can gather and hug.If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please donate to any of the following causes: Project Excel - through two schools, John Barry Elementary or lsrael Putnam Elementary, Meriden Board of Education. Or donate to the Q. Walter Peabody Foundation, Inc., Zach Weston Scholarship Award, c/o Jesse Caputo, Treasurer, 13 Bombadier Avenue, So. Hadley, MA 01075.