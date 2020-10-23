Frank Kenneth Guodace, 80, of Durham, beloved husband of Anne D. Guodace, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
In addition to his devoted wife Anne, whom he married on October 20, 1962, he is survived by his three loving children, Kimberly Guodace of Amman, Jordan and West Harwich, MA, Frank Scott Guodace of South Daytona, FL, and Julie (Guodace) Rancourt and her husband David of Middletown, CT, nine grandchildren, Allison (Guodace) Phillips (Adam), Jillian (Guodace) French (B.J.), Autumn Guodace, F. Donavan Guodace, Maximillian Guodace, Abigail Rancourt, Owen Rancourt, Audrey Rancourt, and Caroline Rancourt, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as several great-grandchildren and a number of others who were proud to call him "Grandpa".
Frank was born October 24, 1939 to the late Frank F. and Virginia (Dontigney) Guodace in Meriden, CT, where he grew up the oldest of six children, along with his siblings, Ronald Guodace, Gary Guodace, Diana Maisto, Pamela Hurd, and Sharlene Jobbagy. He was a graduate of Meriden High School, Class of 1957, and Post University. Frank honorably served in the United States Air Force and was stationed first in Long Island and then served overseas in France and Germany. He was always athletic as well as artistic and thoroughly enjoyed participation and watching various sports including golf, soccer, baseball, and basketball. He was an avid Mets fan.
His love of art grew into a career with International Silver Company and later World Tableware International as a Silverware Designer/Product Development Manager, where he took great pride in his work through the years and was credited with the development of the spork for patent. In his adult life, some of his greatest joy came from being on the sidelines supporting his family's athletic pursuits and playing golf as often as possible, as well as many travels near and far. He and Anne enjoyed adventure and would be known to book a flight to a far off location, rent a car, and be off exploring together. They were fortunate to travel to several ports of call on a number of cruises. They were also able to see most of the United States during their retirement, traveling with their devoted dog Fenway, often visiting friends along the way. They shared a love of jazz, gardening, the shore, and scenic drives around New England. Blood donation was important to Frank. He was a lifetime blood donor, having donated 143 pints in total. He was kind, gentle, hard-working, and humble, and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Per Frank's wishes and due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held for family on Saturday, October 24, 2020. The John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in Frank's memory, please consider the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or lustgarten.org
. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com