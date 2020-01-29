|
Frank James Pascarelli Sr., 89, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Edna Isner Pascarelli.
Frank was born in New Haven, June 11, 1930, son of the late Dominic and Anna (Piscitelli )Pascarelli.
Frank was a proud, highly decorated Veteran, having served with both the Marines and the Army branches of the U.S. Military during the Korean and Vietnamwars until his retirement in 1984.In addition, during his retirement years, he held the position of Security Guard at Lyman Hall High School for 14 years. He will be greatly missed by students, faculty and staff (both past and present).
Frank is survived by his daughter Cheryl (Pascarelli) LoGuidice of Southington; two sons, Frank Pascarelli Jr. of Wallingford, and David M. Pascarelli of Hamden; his sisters Rose (Pascarelli) Cicarelli of East Haven, and Ann (Pascarelli) Corso of Hamden; brother James (Lynn) Pascarelli of Boca Raton, Florida and Hamden; as well as many nieces and nephews; his three granddaughters, Jennifer LoGuidice of Southington, ReneePascarelli (Watson) Carl of Woodbridge,and KristinaPascarelli (Manning) Derrick of Durham; seven great grandchildren: Sebastian, Jake, Brody,Madison, Callum, Jack and Charles. He was predeceased by brother Harry Pascarelli and sister Margaret Pascarelli.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place at the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020