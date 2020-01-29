The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Frank Pascarelli
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Pascarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Pascarelli Sr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Pascarelli Sr. Obituary
Frank James Pascarelli Sr., 89, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Edna Isner Pascarelli.

Frank was born in New Haven, June 11, 1930, son of the late Dominic and Anna (Piscitelli )Pascarelli.

Frank was a proud, highly decorated Veteran, having served with both the Marines and the Army branches of the U.S. Military during the Korean and Vietnamwars until his retirement in 1984.In addition, during his retirement years, he held the position of Security Guard at Lyman Hall High School for 14 years. He will be greatly missed by students, faculty and staff (both past and present).

Frank is survived by his daughter Cheryl (Pascarelli) LoGuidice of Southington; two sons, Frank Pascarelli Jr. of Wallingford, and David M. Pascarelli of Hamden; his sisters Rose (Pascarelli) Cicarelli of East Haven, and Ann (Pascarelli) Corso of Hamden; brother James (Lynn) Pascarelli of Boca Raton, Florida and Hamden; as well as many nieces and nephews; his three granddaughters, Jennifer LoGuidice of Southington, ReneePascarelli (Watson) Carl of Woodbridge,and KristinaPascarelli (Manning) Derrick of Durham; seven great grandchildren: Sebastian, Jake, Brody,Madison, Callum, Jack and Charles. He was predeceased by brother Harry Pascarelli and sister Margaret Pascarelli.

His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place at the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -