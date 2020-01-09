The Record-Journal Obituaries
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
130 Summer St.
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Frank T. Wielgosz Jr.


1929 - 2020
Frank T. Wielgosz Jr. Obituary
Frank T. Wielgosz, Jr., 90, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Cheshire House in Waterbury surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Eleanore "Jerry" (Loniewski) Wielgosz.

Born March 28, 1929 in Southington he was the son of the late Frank and Helen (Szyndlar) Wielgosz, Sr. Frank was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. He retired from Mitchell Motors of Southington and Dowling Ford of Cheshire. Frank was a well-known accordion player. He started his love for music as a child playing in his father's band the Frank Wielgosz Orchestra and continuing on with his own band until the 90's. He loved gardening and planted his hosta's last spring. Frank loved to dance, especially at the Southington Music on the Green every summer.

He is survived by his children, Tom Wielgosz and wife Kathy of Meriden, Larry Wielgosz and wife Donna of Durham, Cindy Wilcox and husband Dan of Essex and Geraldine Reilly and husband Joe of Meriden; a sister, Mary Satonick and husband Joseph of Southington; seven grandchildren, Danielle (AJ), Stephanie (Chris), Michael, Joseph, Kristyn (Sal), James and Allison; 10 great grandchildren, Adelaide, Sylas, Elias, Tobias, Liam, Valerie, Annabelle, Wyatt, Gabriella and Giuliana; his longtime sweetheart, Deanna Kochanski and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his second wife, Dorothy Ouellette Wielgosz.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8-9:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
