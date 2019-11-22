|
Fred Albert Kelly, Sr., 70, husband of Debra J. Kelly, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT on August 2, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph David and Eva (Ashline) Kelly. He was a Meriden resident. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Army. Mr. Kelly enjoyed being a Cubscout leader for 12 years. He loved to cook, eat and joke around.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Sherri Carter and Mindy Kelly and his two sons, Fred Kelly, Jr. and David Kelly. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two brothers. He was predeceased by three sisters and one brother.
His family will receive friends and relatives at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 on Sunday, November, 24th from 1 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will commence at 3 p.m. Burial, with military honors, will be on Tuesday, November 26th at 10 a.m. at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to a veterans . For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019