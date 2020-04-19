|
Fred Nosel, 90, of Wallingford, died April 6, 2020, at Masonicare of Wallingford. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, the late Phyllis A. Fadale Nosel. Fred was born in Carswell, West Virginia, April 7, 1929, son of the late Nick and Helen (Predgo) Nosel. The family moved to Warren, PA, where Fred spent his early years. After serving in the army during the Korean War, Fred returned home, married, and resided in Erie, PA. There he began his career as an electrical engineer with the General Electric Company in 1955. Fred and Phyllis began raising a family, and moved to Wallingford in 1964. Fred continued to work with GE in Hartford and Meriden. He retired at age 60 from GE with 35 years of service. He then worked 20 more years until his 80th birthday with Integrated Industrial Systems of Wallingford in the Engineering Department. Fred was a parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection, and had served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. Fred will be remembered warmly as the patriarch of the family, presiding over family gatherings, manning the grill, and orchestrating spirited badminton games. His early fondness for cigars and gin and tonic gradually evolved into a robust sweet tooth- Fred loved muffins, eclairs, and especially ice cream. Fred enjoyed going to the casinos with Phyllis, whether at Lake Tahoe, Vegas, or Foxwoods, and prided himself on his prowess at the poker table. Fred loved being outdoors, had an astonishing green thumb and grew an expansive garden. Fred is survived by his loving and committed children: daughter; Lisa Sinkewicz and her husband Robert of Colchester; his sons, Dale Nosel and his wife Maria of Wallingford, Eric Nosel and his wife Lisa of Gouldsboro, ME, Philip Nosel and his wife Ellen of Stafford, and Evan Nosel of Alexandria, VA; his grandchildren, Dale Nosel, Jr., Derrick Nosel, Lisette Nosel, Elise Nosel, Joshua Nosel, Jacob Nosel, Matthew Sinkewicz, Michael Sinkewicz, Brian Nosel, Theresa Nosel, Julia Nosel, and Erin Nosel. He is also survived by his brother Larry Nosel and his wife Mary Lou of Dickson City, PA and sister Gayle Pratt of Duncansville, PA. Fred was predeceased by siblings Josephine Schust, Nick Nosel, George Nosel, and Irene Zawacki. Fred's family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare, particularly at the Argonauta Memory Care Unit, for their love and care for Fred over the past eight years. Interment in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020