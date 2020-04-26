|
Fred Riveglia, 96, of Mendham, New Jersey, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1925 to John and Catherine, in Providence, Rhode Island, where he enjoyed swimming with his three younger brothers in the river next to his home. Fred served in the Army during World War II as a paratrooper and group member of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) operating behind enemy lines in Italy and France. He was awarded a Bronze Star and received a group Congressional Gold Medal for superior service and major contributions during the war. Upon returning home, Fred studied mechanical engineering at Brown University and worked for the Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies for 30 years.
Fred was recently predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mildred. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia, and son-in-law, Robert Peters, of Chester, New Jersey, and grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Katie, and Greg Peters, his wife Lori, and great grandchildren Charlotte and Rowan. He is also survived by his son David Riveglia, of Meriden, Connecticut and Spring Hill, Florida, his brothers Ralph and Edward, his sisters-in law, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence, Rhode Island.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 25, 2020