Frederick Albert Papale, Sr., 80, of Wallingford, beloved husband of Barbara (Gryga) Papale, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 14, 2019.



Frederick was born in Cheshire, son of the late Adolph and Anna (DeRosa) Papale. A 1956 graduate of H.C. Wilcox Technical High School, he joined the United States National Guard after graduation. As a business owner, he operated Papale Construction for over thirty years. He was a lifetime member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 478 and a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Wallingford Lodge #1365. Fred was an avid bowler for his whole life and he enjoyed bowling with family and friends into his retirement. For those who knew him, Fred loved music and his favorite song was "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" by Brooks & Dunn.



He was a devoted father and is survived by his son, Frederick Papale, Jr. and his wife, Gail, of East Hampton, his two daughters, Laurie Papale of Wallingford, Christine Papale and her partner, David Tolla, of Wallingford; eight grandchildren, Frederick Papale III, Elizabeth (Ellie) Carlino, Antoinette (Toni) Lombardi, Gabrielle Papale, Michael Lombardi, Rocco Carlino, Breana and Alexandra Tolla; his sisters-in-law, Iris Papale, Mary Papale, and Filomena Papale, all of Wallingford; his brother-in-law, Domenick Clemente, of Cheshire; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight brothers, Ralph, Sam, Michael, Henry, Adolph, John, Mario, and Anthony Papale and his two sisters, Theresa Collins and Mary Clemente.



His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. (www.wallingfordfh.com) on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd, Wallingford, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to The Sisters Project (www.thesistersproject.org) or In a Heartbeat Foundation (www.inaheartbeat.org). Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019