Frederick C. Glike, 76, of Meriden, passed away at home on May 19, 2020. Born on April 3, 1944, he was the son of the late Dr. Frederick P. Glike and Rachel (Bechdel) Glike. Fred was a lifelong resident of Meriden. He was a graduate of Trinity College, and after receiving his master's degree in Library Science from the University of Hartford, worked for many years at the Mary Cheney Manchester Public Library. Fred was a lover of books, especially military histories. He got great enjoyment from classical music and opera, and his home was always filled with music. He also was an avid hiker, and was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club's Four Thousand Footer Club as he climbed all of the forty-six summits in New Hampshire over that elevation. Fred is survived by his sister, Marcia Glike Kaferle (John) of Ridgefield, CT. He is also survived by his nephew Karl Kaferle (Colleen Towne) of Norwalk, CT, his niece Anne Kaferle (Stuart Callis) of Helper, UT, and his grandnieces Mette Callis and Kelsey Kaferle. The family is very grateful to Fred's compassionate caregivers who were always there for him.
Services are being privately held and are under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. Contributions in Mr. Glike's memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation by mail: Attention Donor Services, 8301 Professional Place West Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785 or via their website: epilepsy.com. To see his obituary online, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.