Frederick Clark
4/1/2020 - 8/7/2020
Frederick H. Clark, Sr., 84, of Wallingford, husband of the late Barbara (Russock) Clark, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice. Fred was born in Meriden on April 1, 1936, a son of the late Frederick and Pauline "Wanda" (Gawlowicz) Clark. Fred was married to his wife Barbara for almost 52 years and he adored her. He worked for many years at Norden, a division of UTC, as an electronic technician. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening and spending Saturday afternoons with his brother, Henry. Fred is survived by his sons, Frederick Clark, Jr. and his wife Susan of Cheshire and Robert Clark and his wife, Ella of Durham; his brother, Henry "Butch" Clark of Meriden; and seven grandchildren, Brendan, Andrew, Ryan, Kevin, Hannah, Jillian and Kenneth. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin and his uncle, Walter Gawlowicz ln this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a public funeral at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
