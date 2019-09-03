|
|
Frederick T. Barton, 84, of Wallingford, husband of Mary (Hutchings) Barton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.
He was born in Pawtucket, R.I. on March 11, 1935, a son of the late Reginald and Katherine (McNulty) Barton.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a draftsman for Pratt & Whitney for many years until retiring. He enjoyed fishing and surf-casting, playing golf, and loved sailing and sail boat racing.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his daughters, Ellen Harriman (George Paul), of Glastonbury, and Laurie Barton, of Duxbury, Mass.; his sons, David Barton (Maria), of Moodus, and Steven Barton, of Pawcatuck; his sisters, Millie Koski (Ed), of Manchester, and Joyce Mitchell (Walter), of Saunderstown, R.I.; his brother, David Barton (Sue), of Glocester, R.I.; his grandchildren, Jessika Barton, Daniel and Alan Barton, Kyle Harriman, and Bethany Barton; his step-grandchildren, Tabitha and Veronica Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Barton; and his grandson, Jeffery Barton.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 in the funeral home. Interment will be private in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston, R.I. For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 3, 2019