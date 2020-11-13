Frederick W. Stanio, 76, of Meriden, loving husband for 45 years of Bonnie (Buchter) Stanio, entered into eternal life, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
Fred was born in New Haven, December 10, 1943, the son of the late Frederick W. Stanio, Sr. and Blanche (Zulkowski) Stanio and had been a Meriden resident for 34 years. He was employed by the North Haven Board of Education until his retirement. Fred enjoyed working on automobiles, reading comics and collecting Elvis memorabilia.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by his five children Mariette Knapp, Shareen Robertson and her husband Randy, Christylou Pardo, Patrick Stanio and his wife Vanessa and Dennis Stanio; 10 loving grandchildren; his two sisters Joan Tenedine and Judy Bridgett; and several nieces; nephews.
His family will celebrate his life with a private Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy visit: www.stempienfuneralhome.com