Frederick Walter Herget, Jr., husband of the late Andrea (Trout) Herget and father to Jackson Herget, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. He passed surrounded by family in the warm comfort of his Fort Myers, FL, home. He was a proud grandpa to Hunter and father in-law to Jennifer Pellowski and was overjoyed to spend his final days with them.

He was born April 27, 1945 to Frederick and Mary (Tubiak) Herget and grew up in Wallingford, CT, with his three brothers. He leaves behind Richard Herget and his wife Pamela, Alan Herget, and David Herget. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces/nephews whom he was happy to help as they pursued higher education. His family described him as a generous soul who was humble, handsome, and funny.

A graduate of Lyman Hall High School in 1963, Fred joined the Army Reserve and worked in business, sales, and playground construction. He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, competed in an adult basketball league in Wallingford, was an avid model train collector and talented crossword puzzler. His proudest accomplishments were as a parent and grandfather.

He found the love of his life, Andrea, at the age of 43. They raised their son in Guilford, CT and shared wonderful memories of vacationing on Sanibel Island. They bought a home in Fort Myers in January 2009. He lost his beloved Andrea who died suddenly on July 23 that year. A crushing blow, his family would say he was never the same.

After several years shuttling between CT and FL, he sold their home in Guilford and moved permanently to the sunshine state. There he was fortunate to find to a group of friends who became like family and helped him during the last months of his life. Greg, Judy, Dana, and Don filled a special place in his life.

In light of the pandemic, a small private family memorial will be held late in the Summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.





Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
