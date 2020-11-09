George Allen Hergott, 90, husband of Patricia A. (Malone) Hergott for 64 years, departed on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1930 in Hartford, CT but was a resident of Meriden from the age of three. He was the son of George L. and Matilda (Myers) Hergott.
He attended local schools and graduated from Meriden High School, Class of 1948 where a musical career as a trumpet player almost started. He was a soloist with MHS band, a member of the All-New England High School Orchestra, a charter member of Meriden Symphony Orchestra, a member of the Meriden City Band, plus several dance and ethnic bands.
He attended college at Tufts University in Medford, MA and earned his BS in Bio-Chem in 1952. He graduated from Dental School at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA and received his DDS in 1956.
He was a proud veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Navy, working as a dental officer at Bainbridge Naval Training Center in Maryland. From 1956 to 1957 he served aboard USS Tanner (AGS-15), mostly in the Mediterranean Sea. Dr. Hergott worked at the home port of Brooklyn Navy Yard from 1957 to 1958. In July of 2001, Dr. Hergott joined the Antique Veterans of Meriden and considered it a distinct priviledge to play "Taps" and any appropriate military music at their many military funerals, civic holidays and scholastic or institutional events.
He returned to Meriden as a staff member of the Meriden Health Department and had a brief association on the dental staff of Waterbury Hospital. Allen was a dental staff member at Undercliff Hospital and eventually established his general dental practice in 1959 at 213 East Main St. in Meriden which eventually became Hergott Dental Associates.
Dr. Hergott retired from active practice as a result of a cerebral stroke in 2002, leaving his son and Associate of the previous seven years as the sole practitioner at the time. Dr. G. Allen was a member of the CT State Dental Association and a past President of the Meriden-Wallingford-Cheshire Dental Association. He was also a past President and Paul Harris Fellow of the Meriden Rotary Club, where he was active in the foreign student exchange program.
Through the years, family vacations involved outdoor activities, hosting exchange students, boating, hiking, camping, white water canoeing, scuba diving, fishing, dining out and other activities.
The very close family includes son and colleague, Dr. David K. Hergott with his children Hayley and Daniel; Elizabeth and Michael F. Devine, their family of Megan and husband Grant Kessler, Michael P. and Matthew; Cathleen Woodworth with daughter Chelsea and son Alex; Paul and Robin Hergott, with son Christopher and daughter Jillian; daughter Suzanne and William Velez with son Luke and daughters Emma and Grace; and son Patrick T. Hergott and wife Sandra with a daughter Olivia and a son Charles.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Village at Kensington Place and the Franciscan Home and Hospice Care for their dedicated care of "Doc."
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, with military honors by the Antique Veterans of Meriden, to be held on Thursday, November 12th at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Wednesday, November 11th (Veterans' Day) from 4 to 6 p.m. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Antique Veterans of Meriden through the Muravnick Senior Center, 22-26 W. Main St., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.