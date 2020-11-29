1/1
G. Jean Albert
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
G. Jean, Albert, 89, of Wallingford, wife of the late Clarence Albert, passed away November 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Passadumkeag, Maine on May 7, 1931, a daughter of the late William and Gladys (Bryant) Sanders.

She owned and operated Albert's Bean Whole Beans and Grinders in Wallingford. She was a communicant of Most Holy Trinity Church, was a Eucharist Minister there and served as president of the Women's Guild for many years. She was a seamstress and all-around crafty lady.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Albert and his partner, Arleen Dwyer, of Wallingford and Dale Albert and his partner, Linda Deno, of South Carolina; her daughter, Vicki Sweet of Cheshire; her grandchildren, Hal Sweet, Ben Sweet, John Deno, Michelle Mongillo, and Eric Remillard; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Bill Sanders, her sisters, Margarite Barr and Louise Decker, her granddaughters, Rebecca Remillard, and her son-in-law, Harold.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford and interment in East Winn Cemetery in Winn, Maine will take place in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.


Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 24, 2020.
