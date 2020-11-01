Gaetana "Tina" Privitera, 88, loving wife of the late Rafael Privitera, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford after a lengthy illness.
Born in Randazzo, Sicily, Italy on May 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Nunziata (Mineo) Lombardo. Gaetana attended school in Italy and worked for Eyelet Specialty of Wallingford before retiring from Walbro Manufacturing as an Operator/Inspector. Mrs. Privitera was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Her biggest joy was her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her grand dog Quintina.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Handley and her husband Steven, daughter-in-law, Cheryl Dennison Privitera, four grandchildren; Carrie Privitera Green, Salvatore and Jessica (Amato) Privitera, Michael and Andrea (Zaleski) Handley, and Christopher and Amy (Thompson) Handley and four great-grandchildren; Sydney and Avery Green, Charlotte Handley and Salvatore Privitera. She is also survived by her loving partner of many years Raffaele Palumbo, and several nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and Italy. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Coni and son Salvatore. Most recently Gaetana and Raffaele resided with her daughter Nancy and Steven.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital, especially the Infusion Nurses for their love and dedication to helping patients and to The Connecticut Hospice for their special attention and care.
Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, all services are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com