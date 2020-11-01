1/1
Gaetana "Tina" Privitera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaetana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaetana "Tina" Privitera, 88, loving wife of the late Rafael Privitera, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford after a lengthy illness.

Born in Randazzo, Sicily, Italy on May 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Nunziata (Mineo) Lombardo. Gaetana attended school in Italy and worked for Eyelet Specialty of Wallingford before retiring from Walbro Manufacturing as an Operator/Inspector. Mrs. Privitera was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Her biggest joy was her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her grand dog Quintina.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Handley and her husband Steven, daughter-in-law, Cheryl Dennison Privitera, four grandchildren; Carrie Privitera Green, Salvatore and Jessica (Amato) Privitera, Michael and Andrea (Zaleski) Handley, and Christopher and Amy (Thompson) Handley and four great-grandchildren; Sydney and Avery Green, Charlotte Handley and Salvatore Privitera. She is also survived by her loving partner of many years Raffaele Palumbo, and several nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and Italy. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Coni and son Salvatore. Most recently Gaetana and Raffaele resided with her daughter Nancy and Steven.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital, especially the Infusion Nurses for their love and dedication to helping patients and to The Connecticut Hospice for their special attention and care.

Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, all services are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved