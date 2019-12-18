|
|
Gail F. Rothe, of Southbury, died unexpectedly, Saturday afternoon, December 14th, 2019, at Danbury Hospital. She was born in Meriden, November 20th, 1955, daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Griffin) Frazier.
Gail lived in Southbury for 35 years. Until retirement, she worked in the food service business her entire career, lastly being employed at Pizza Palace in Newtown. Gail was well known for her kindness and generosity, always making people feel welcome.
She is survived by the father of her children Clifford Rothe of Southbury; daughter and daughter-in-law Candice and Lori Rothe of Southbury, son Richard Rothe of Southbury, sisters Jacqueline Dominique of Southington, and Gwendolyn Mettig of Belchertown, MA. As well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by both her parents, her brothers, Robert, Rodney, Larry, Wesley, Raymond, and James and her sister, Evelyn. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
Friends may call Friday December 20 from 12pm-3pm, with a service to follow at 3 o'clock at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St, Newtown.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019