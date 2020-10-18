1/1
Gary George Vernon
1952 - 2020
Gary George Vernon, 67, husband of Julie A. Vernon, died Wednesday, October 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Born in New Haven on November 26, 1952, he was the son of Evelyn M. Vernon and the late Frank George Vernon. He attended Cheshire High School and was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Gary was a Cub Scouts leader for many years and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his family, children, and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and loved the Lord with all his heart. Besides his wife Julie, he is survived by three sons, Kristopher Vernon and his wife Mary, Brett Vernon and his wife Melissa and Lee Vernon and his wife Sabrina. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren, Kayla, Kooper, Sadie, Samantha, Maddison, Lucas, Gabriel and Amelia. He is also survived by his sister Diane Bovingdon and her husband Derek, three nieces, two nephews and several great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Rehbein.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
October 16, 2020
Gary was a great man with a huge heart willing to help anyone with anything I was so lucky not only to have a great brother in law he was my best friend who love dearly my love and prayers go out to Julie and the boys love always sam
Sam
Family
