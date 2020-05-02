Gary Lawrence Niland, 62, passed away unexpectedly at home in Brookfield, CT, on April 8, 2020. Gary was born June 8, 1957 in Tampa, Florida. The family moved to Wallingford, CT, that same year.
Gary graduated from Sheehan High School in 1975. He also graduated from the Connecticut School of Electronics in New Haven.
Gary was a caring and supportive son, husband, and father. He is survived by his parents, Thomas L. Niland and Marcella (Killian) Niland. He leaves behind his wife of almost 20 years, Patricia Niland, his children, Candy Dayana Dube (husband Frank), Celina Niland (fiance Claudio), Ryan Niland, and grandson Lukas Dube. He also leaves behind his siblings Glenn Niland, Gayle Niland Golas, Gregg Niland (wife Kathy), Gerald Niland (wife Shelly), Gloria Niland (fiance Dave), as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
Gary was an entrepreneur and proud business owner of Airvac Technical Services, Inc., for over 25 years. He was an avid fisherman who was thrilled to have passed his love of fishing and nature on to his three children. He never missed Opening Day camping trips with his family and lifelong friends who were like family. Three of his favorite places in the world to spend time with those he loved were Costa Rica, Alaska, and Rhode Island. He also loved hunting, camping, and life by the lake surrounded by nature. He loved to share stories, joke around, and make people laugh.
Gary always made sure those around him were cared for, never expecting anything in return. Memories of his kindness and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
Due to the circumstances resulting from the current pandemic a celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Should you like to leave a personal condolence for Gary's family you may do so online at danburymemorial.com
Gary graduated from Sheehan High School in 1975. He also graduated from the Connecticut School of Electronics in New Haven.
Gary was a caring and supportive son, husband, and father. He is survived by his parents, Thomas L. Niland and Marcella (Killian) Niland. He leaves behind his wife of almost 20 years, Patricia Niland, his children, Candy Dayana Dube (husband Frank), Celina Niland (fiance Claudio), Ryan Niland, and grandson Lukas Dube. He also leaves behind his siblings Glenn Niland, Gayle Niland Golas, Gregg Niland (wife Kathy), Gerald Niland (wife Shelly), Gloria Niland (fiance Dave), as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
Gary was an entrepreneur and proud business owner of Airvac Technical Services, Inc., for over 25 years. He was an avid fisherman who was thrilled to have passed his love of fishing and nature on to his three children. He never missed Opening Day camping trips with his family and lifelong friends who were like family. Three of his favorite places in the world to spend time with those he loved were Costa Rica, Alaska, and Rhode Island. He also loved hunting, camping, and life by the lake surrounded by nature. He loved to share stories, joke around, and make people laugh.
Gary always made sure those around him were cared for, never expecting anything in return. Memories of his kindness and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
Due to the circumstances resulting from the current pandemic a celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Should you like to leave a personal condolence for Gary's family you may do so online at danburymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.