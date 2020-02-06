The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Gary Linwood Barker


1943 - 2020
Gary Linwood Barker Obituary
Gary Linwood Barker, age 76, passed away in his Hudson, Florida home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Middletown, CT on March 30, 1943 to Wallace Stewart Sr. and Lonitta (Carr) Barker. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School and longtime resident of Wallingford, CT before moving to NC, SC, and finally FL. Gary enjoyed the great outdoors and loved animals, particularly his cherished dogs. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an accomplished equestrian. His other talents included roller dance and barbershop singing. Gary had several careers throughout his life. He worked at Wallace Silversmith as a polisher, as a meat cutter, as a computer processor, and later as a security officer. Gary is predeceased by his parents and a brother Wallace Stewart Barker Jr. He is survived by his wife, Renate Barker. He also leaves behind two daughters and their spouses Thomas and Kimberly Hummel of Middletown, Stephen and Kelly Kalber of Middletown, and 5 grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Save All Dogs Rescue 501c3 Nonprofit, 120 Hale Ave. Manchester, CT 06040. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 5, 2020
