Gary Uhlman, 61, husband of Cheryl Uhlman, died on Saturday May 4th, 2019 at home. Born in Westfield, MA, on February 15th, 1958, he was the son of the late Ruth Uhlman. Mr. Uhlman was a resident of both Meriden and Middletown. Gary was employed by Englert, Inc., for 24 years. Gary enjoyed golfing and fishing, along with playing MASA softball for many years. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Rams.



Besides his wife Cheryl and her parents Mary and Richard Allen, he is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie Lumbra and her children Cael, Bryce, and Kenzy and their father Maynard, Jessica and her husband Jay and son Zachary; his two sons, Chad Uhlman and his daughters Railey and Reece and their mother Camber, Michael Uhlman and his significant other, Crystalin Czentar and their sons Michael and Coby and; his four brothers Dale and his late wife Nancy, Scott and Bruny, his twin brother and best friend Glen and Alan and Debbie. Gary also leaves behind his three sister-in-laws Kathy and Al, Karla and Al and Anna and John and his three brother-in-laws, Robby and Nancy and Richard and Allen. He is also survived by countless nieces and nephews and their children. Gary was predeceased by his brother Tommy.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations on the family's behalf may be made to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019