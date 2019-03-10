The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Gayle McQuiggan


10/4/1940 - 3/7/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gayle McQuiggan Obituary
Gayle (Hannafin) McQuiggan, 78, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Westfield Care and Rehab Center in Meriden. She was the loving wife of Roger McQuiggan.

Born October 4, 1940, in W. Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Robert Emmett and Margaret Hannafin.

Gayle was an elementary school teacher for 10 years at Duffy School in W. Hartford. She retired after 25 years of service from the State of CT, Dept. of Income Maintenance as a Supervisor of Quality Control. She was an avid reader and sewer and her dogs brought her great comfort and love, especially her last rescue dog, Charity.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, she leaves a sister, Gwynn Kane of Dennis, MA, and several nephews and cousins in Dennis, MA.

Services for Gayle will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Lighthouse Animal Shelter, 596 Hathaway Rd., New Bedford, MA 02740. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
