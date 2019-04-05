The Record-Journal Obituaries
Gayle V. Hettrick


Gayle V. Hettrick Obituary
Gayle V. Hettrick, 80, of Cromwell, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Meriden, CT on October 25, 1938 to the late, Maybelle "Virginia" (Coggins) and Kenneth S. Grandy. Gayle is survived by her 5 children Susan, Linda, and Deborah, Steven and Jeffrey, her 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her sister and brother in-laws. Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Richard, three brothers, Stuart, Donald and Kenneth Grandy and her Grandson Bryan Hettrick. Calling hours will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-5PM at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, CT 06053. A Funeral Home Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, April 8, 2019. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. For more information and to view full obituary please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
