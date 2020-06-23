Genaro Carrero Sr., 74, beloved husband of Aida Muniz Carrero, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Born in Anasco, Puerto Rico on November 25, 1945, he was the son of the late Zoilo Carrero Sr. and Francisca Candelaria.
Mr. Carrero worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 30 years. He was an active parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church and a proud Eucharistic Minister. He was a Casa Boricua Senior Center member and volunteer as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2. He was a founder of the annual Three Kings Day event, a past president of the Holy Name Society, a past youth advisor of St. Rose J.A.C. youth group and a past organizer of the annual Good Friday procession. Genaro was also a past organizer and advocate of the semi-annual Home Rosary prayers in which he would make his own rosary beads to give out to family and friends. Genaro, "Pipa," was a forgiving, selfless and faithful man. He was known for his dedication to the Virgin Mary. He deeply loved his five grandchildren and all of his many nieces and nephews. He was known as a defender of children and was infamous for handing out candy to all the children after mass every Sunday. He was the patriarch of our family and a legend amongst many in the city of Meriden which he loved.
Besides his wife Aida of 50 years, he is survived by his daughter, Naomi Naccarato and her companion Anthony Cardone; his son, Genaro Carrero Jr. and his wife and Pipa's favorite daughter-in-law Marisol; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, A.J., Daniel, Gianna and Gabriel; his sister, Margarita Orsini; his brother, Zoilo Carrero Jr; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved grand dog, Chip. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 12 noon. A private Mass of Christian burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks are mandatory and visitors are asked to pay their respects promptly. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.