John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church, St. Faustina Parish
82 Akron St.
Meriden, CT
Genevieve M. Damm


1927 - 2019
Genevieve M. Damm Obituary
Genevieve M. Damm, 91, passed away on September 18, 2019 at The Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs, CT. Born in Meriden on September 22, 1927, Genevieve was the daughter of the late John and Apolonia Zapal Tencza.

Genevieve is survived by, a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Thomas Klonoski; one son Richard Damm; six grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased her husband of 67 years, Alfred J. Damm, her son David Damm and 4 brothers, Benjamin, Edward, Julian and John Tencza. Genevieve lived her life in Meriden and moved to Wallingford, after retiring. Genevieve was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Meriden.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden.

Please remember Genevieve with a random act of kindness, or a kind word and a smile, to a complete stranger or to someone who is close to your heart. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
