Genevieve S. (Leroux) Segaline
9/2/1927 - 5/15/2020
Genevieve S. (Leroux) Segaline, 92, of Wallingford, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Regency House. She was the devoted wife of Louis F. Segaline. She was born in Bar-Sur-Aube, France on September 2, 1927, and moved to the United States in April 1960. Genevieve was well known for her devout faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and for her long-term devotion to sharing the Bible's message with her neighbors and friends. She will be most remembered for her generosity, devotion to her family, and her outstanding talents in French cooking. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Catherine (Segaline) Debou of France, Frank Segaline of Meriden, Daniel Segaline and Eric Segaline of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Christelle Debou and Kevin Debou of France, and Alexander Segaline and Elizabeth Segaline of Wallingford; her great grandchildren Antoine Hucher and Manon Debou of France. A virtual memorial service will be held online through Zoom at a future date. Interment at In Memoriam Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
