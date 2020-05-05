Genevieve Sattler
11/5/1918 - 5/3/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Sattler, 101, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Masonicare. Born in Meriden on November 5, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Biesak.

Mrs. Sattler was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from St. Joseph School and Meriden High School.

She was employed by various Meriden Companies as a bookkeeper. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Fay and her husband George of Glastonbury and Jane St. Onge and her husband Bill of Middletown, and a son, Rick Sattler and his wife Sandra of Middletown. She is also survived by her grandchildren; George and Patsy Fay of Glastonbury, Jodi and Jeff Raymond of Casco, ME, Jen and Jamie Coletti of Charlotte, NC, Todd and Jostyna St. Onge of Providence, R.I. and Patrick and Kelly (Curry) St. Onge of Meriden and great grandchildren; Meghan Fay, Connor Fay, Harrison Fay, Nathan Fay, Mikaela Coletti, Lola Coletti, Jameson Coletti, Henry St. Onge, Halina St. Onge, Eliza St. Onge and Eva St. Onge and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Birmigham, Helen McRae, Betty O'Brien and brothers, Arthur Biesak, Donald Biesak, David Besec, sister in law Nedia Biesak and her nieces, Joellen Christopoulos, Lynn Feery, Pat Miles and Ginny McRae.

The family wants to thank Westfield Care and Masonicare for the loving care given to their mother.

The funeral service and burial will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved