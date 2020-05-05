Genevieve Sattler, 101, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Masonicare. Born in Meriden on November 5, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Biesak.
Mrs. Sattler was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from St. Joseph School and Meriden High School.
She was employed by various Meriden Companies as a bookkeeper. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Fay and her husband George of Glastonbury and Jane St. Onge and her husband Bill of Middletown, and a son, Rick Sattler and his wife Sandra of Middletown. She is also survived by her grandchildren; George and Patsy Fay of Glastonbury, Jodi and Jeff Raymond of Casco, ME, Jen and Jamie Coletti of Charlotte, NC, Todd and Jostyna St. Onge of Providence, R.I. and Patrick and Kelly (Curry) St. Onge of Meriden and great grandchildren; Meghan Fay, Connor Fay, Harrison Fay, Nathan Fay, Mikaela Coletti, Lola Coletti, Jameson Coletti, Henry St. Onge, Halina St. Onge, Eliza St. Onge and Eva St. Onge and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Birmigham, Helen McRae, Betty O'Brien and brothers, Arthur Biesak, Donald Biesak, David Besec, sister in law Nedia Biesak and her nieces, Joellen Christopoulos, Lynn Feery, Pat Miles and Ginny McRae.
The family wants to thank Westfield Care and Masonicare for the loving care given to their mother.
The funeral service and burial will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Mrs. Sattler was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from St. Joseph School and Meriden High School.
She was employed by various Meriden Companies as a bookkeeper. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Fay and her husband George of Glastonbury and Jane St. Onge and her husband Bill of Middletown, and a son, Rick Sattler and his wife Sandra of Middletown. She is also survived by her grandchildren; George and Patsy Fay of Glastonbury, Jodi and Jeff Raymond of Casco, ME, Jen and Jamie Coletti of Charlotte, NC, Todd and Jostyna St. Onge of Providence, R.I. and Patrick and Kelly (Curry) St. Onge of Meriden and great grandchildren; Meghan Fay, Connor Fay, Harrison Fay, Nathan Fay, Mikaela Coletti, Lola Coletti, Jameson Coletti, Henry St. Onge, Halina St. Onge, Eliza St. Onge and Eva St. Onge and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Birmigham, Helen McRae, Betty O'Brien and brothers, Arthur Biesak, Donald Biesak, David Besec, sister in law Nedia Biesak and her nieces, Joellen Christopoulos, Lynn Feery, Pat Miles and Ginny McRae.
The family wants to thank Westfield Care and Masonicare for the loving care given to their mother.
The funeral service and burial will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.