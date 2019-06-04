Genevieve Theresa (Grace Nowakowski) Perzan, 96, beloved wife of the late Henry J. Perzan, of New Britain, CT, passed away peacefully on June 01, 2019 at Cassena Care (Andrew House) in New Britain. She was born on January 18, 1923 in Meriden, CT, to the late Joseph and Mary (Koziol). She was a Mother, Homemaker and a CNA at both Andrew House and New Britain General Hospital. A devoute Catholic and member of the Rosary Guild Society, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, baking, gardening and Polka dancing with Henry. She is survived by her children David Perzan of New Britain, Denise Kominas and husband John of Plantsville, Michael Perzan of Montana, Mary Owens and husband Gary of Texas and Laura Perzan of Windsor. Also by her grandchildren: Charlie Kominas of Texas, Daniella & Chris Rogalin, Dave & Lindsay Perzan, Tony & Amy Perzan and Gaven Meyer Perzan as well as her 10 great-grandchildren. She is also leaves her beloved twin sister Stephanie Klarich of Texas, brothers Stephen Nowakowski and wife Lena of Meriden and Ted Nowakowski and wife Anne of Middletown, family friend Dan Beaulieu of Windsor. Her numerous nieces and nephews will fondly recall 'Aunt Gracie' along with extended family members and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter Sherie Ann Kominas, by brothers Frank, Walter and Bernie and by sisters Sophia, Sr Mary Bernadette, Helen Casertano, Sr Mary Laura and Irene Zenkiewicz.



The family extends their sincere and deepest gratitude to the many past and present caregivers and Volunteers of both Cassena Care and of Masonicare Hospice for their many acts of kindness to our Mom and for their compassionate care in guiding our family through the many stages of Dementia. It would have been overwhelming and unmanageable without your support.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 4-7 pm at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain CT. Funeral services will begin Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9 am at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For online condolences and direction's please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Hospice at www.masonicare.org/support-masonicare Published in The Record-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019