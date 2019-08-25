|
|
Genevieve Wanda (Ogrodnik) Katuzney, beloved wife of the late John J. Katuzney passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 at Connecticut Baptist Home after a brief illness at the age of 91. Born in Meriden on January 8, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ogrodnik. Genevieve resided in Meriden her whole life and graduated from Meriden High School in 1946.
She is survived by her four children, Mark J. Katuzney, Sr., Stephen J. Katuzney, Sr. and his wife Susan (Murphy) Katuzney, Matthew J. Katuzney and Mary Rose Katuzney. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Mark Katuzney, Jr., Stephen Katuzney, Jr., Edmund Arthur, Michael Katuzney and Abbey Katuzney as well as seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anne Dziadosz and Bridget Lagocki as well as her brother, Walter Ogrodnik.
She was an active member in the church belonging to St. Faustina Parish, formerly St. Stanislaus Church. She was a faithful Catholic and attended Mass as often as she could. She was devoted to her husband and family as a homemaker during her life and was a good cook. She enjoyed daily walks, loved to read, do puzzles and watch game shows, and her beloved cats, Cleo and Danny.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church, Olive Street, Meriden, CT on Tuesday, August 27th at 11 a.m. There are no calling hours and everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 21, 2019