George A. Krech, 89, formerly of Portland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 29, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born June 17, 1930 to the late George and Elsie Krech, Sr. George leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years Lori; a son, Steven Krech of East Hampton, two daughters, Shelley (Richard) Lamontagne of East Hampton and Nancy (Tom) LaBombard of Meriden; his beloved grandchildren, Justin Freimuth, Scott (Allie) Carlson and Riley LaBombard, along with great granddaughter, Catalina Carlson. His life was also blessed with a brother, Raymond (Barbara) Preisser of Unionville, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by stepchildren, Lori and Leonard Bunnell, his sister Dorothy (Edmund) Bauchmann and brothers, Leslie (Marion) Krech and William (Peg) Krech.
George graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army. He worked for The Alderman Motors Company, retiring as Service Manager after 40 years of employment. He then enjoyed many years of driving with Liberty Limo and Encore Limousine.
Whether George was boating or beaching, he loved being around the water. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially when they included pizza or steamed cheeseburgers. He also enjoyed watching UConn Women's Basketball and Friday night dinners with dear friends, Jim and Pat. Over the years, his nephews Mark (Melanie) Bauchmann and Billy Krech established cherished relationships with their uncle.
Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St. in Meriden on Thursday, March 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020