|
|
George C. Carabetta, 94, of Meriden, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years Carmela N. Carabetta. Born in Meriden on August 7, 1925, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Josephine Carabetta.
George was one of 11 children in his family of 6 boys and 5 girls. He attended Meriden schools until 1942 when he was drafted into the Marine Corps. As a member of the Third Marine Division, he fought in battles on Guam and Iwo Jima, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Upon his discharge at the end of World War II, he returned to Meriden to work at his family's business, Carabetta Florist. In 1965, George purchased the family business and with the assistance of his wife, sons and very close friends built Carabetta Florist into one of the largest growers of carnations in the North Eastern United States. He was president of the Southern New England Teleflora Association and the Meriden Florist Association. At age 65, he retired from Carabetta Florist and transitioned into another family business, United Industrial Services. "Mr. C" was beloved by the staff of United. His daily "good morning" along with the fresh doughnuts he brought to the office was the highlight of everyone's day. At age 85, George retired from United. Throughout his retirement he formed lasting relationships through his walking group, golfing and later through his friends, neighbors and staff at Elim Park. He was involved in several community organizations; The Meriden Junior Chamber of Commerce, The Unison Club, the Meriden Lions Club in which he was a member for 58 years and received the Lion of the Year, Ambassador of Sight and Melvin Jones Fellows Awards. He was also a Board Member of Miller Memorial Community and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In 2009, he was chosen to be the Grand Marshall of the Meriden Daffodil Festival and in 2010 he was honored to be inducted into the Meriden Hall of Fame. As a member of the greatest generation he will forever be remembered as a true gentleman, well dressed, never with a hair out of place, loved, admired and respected by all.
He is survived by two sons, George (Janeen) Carabetta Jr. and David J. (Lisa) Carabetta; his sister-in-law, Mary Fasulo; four grandchildren, Daniel Carabetta, Matthew (Paula) Carabetta, Erin (Chris) Hoff and Colin Carabetta (fiance Brianna); four great-grandchildren, Emmah and Ellana Carabetta and Rhea and Avery Hoff. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friend Francis "Ziggy" Zygmont. He was predeceased by his brothers, Sam, Dominic, Batiste, Ralph and Leo, his sisters, Rose, Pauline, Jean, Alma, Janet Lee, his daughter-in-law Kathleen M. Carabetta, grandsons, Ryan and Sean Carabetta and close friends, John Soltis and Henry Zagorski.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:15 from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 and at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, March 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Meriden Lions Club, P.O. Box 2629. Meriden CT. 06450, the Meriden Unison Club, P. O. Box 1794, Meriden, CT 06450 or a . The family would like to thank the staff of MidState Medical Center and Elim Park for their care and compassion. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020