George E. Gade, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Meriden Center.



Born on June 27, 1934, he was the son of the late George E. Gade, Sr., and Nellie (Kogut) Gade.



George was a lifelong resident of Meriden and a graduate of Wilcox Technical High School. He worked for Kogut Florist and Barberino Nissan in Wallingford. George was a member of the Meriden Motorcycle Club and a firefighter for the North Farms Volunteer Fire Department.



Mr. Gade is survived by his two sons: David B. Gade and his wife Tracy of Wallingford, Richard M. Gade and his fiance Wendy of Meriden; a brother Raymond Gade and his wife Claudia of AZ; two grandchildren: Larissa Gade, USMC Corporal Jason Gade and four step grandchildren: Kayti O'Sullivan, Madeline O'Sullivan, Gianna Sandillo and Kailey Carpenter. He was predeceased his brother Henry Kogut.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday morning April 2nd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and attend his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.



