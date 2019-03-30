The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Gade


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George E. Gade Obituary
George E. Gade, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Meriden Center.

Born on June 27, 1934, he was the son of the late George E. Gade, Sr., and Nellie (Kogut) Gade.

George was a lifelong resident of Meriden and a graduate of Wilcox Technical High School. He worked for Kogut Florist and Barberino Nissan in Wallingford. George was a member of the Meriden Motorcycle Club and a firefighter for the North Farms Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Gade is survived by his two sons: David B. Gade and his wife Tracy of Wallingford, Richard M. Gade and his fiance Wendy of Meriden; a brother Raymond Gade and his wife Claudia of AZ; two grandchildren: Larissa Gade, USMC Corporal Jason Gade and four step grandchildren: Kayti O'Sullivan, Madeline O'Sullivan, Gianna Sandillo and Kailey Carpenter. He was predeceased his brother Henry Kogut.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday morning April 2nd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and attend his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now