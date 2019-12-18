|
1st Sgt. USMC Ret., George Edward Smiles, 89, of Wallingford passed away peacefully December 16, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. He was the loving husband of 16 years to Kim Johnson Smiles and 32 years to his first wife the late Elizabeth Jocelyn Smiles. He was born at home on January 31, 1930 in Wallingford, CT. He was the son of the late Gabor and Mary (Lesocke) Smiles. George served in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years. He served in WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his enlistments he was a drill instructor and embassy security guard. He met his first wife Jocelyn in Africa where they married. He retired in 1967 and worked as a security guard for Allegheny Ludlum Steel of Wallingford. He was a lifetime member of the Meriden Marines Silver League and Elks Lodge in Wallingford. In addition to his wife Kim, he is survived by his son George Joseph Smiles and wife Maggie of Northford, CT, his daughter Janet Jocelyn Jacques and husband Jeremy of Goshen, CT, a stepdaughter Katrina Greene and husband Michael of Overland Park, KS, granddaughters Haylie and Jocelyn Jacques of Goshen, CT, step grandchildren Gavin and Averiana of Overland Park, Kansas, and sister in law Elizabeth Smiles of Wallingford; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 2 brothers, Gabriel Smiles and wife Dorothy Smiles of St. Petersburg, Florida and Peter Smiles of Wallingford. George's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m. in Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Those attending the mass are asked to meet directly at church. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of George may be sent to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256. For online condolences visit: www. wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019