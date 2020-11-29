1/1
George G. Kahl
1956 - 2020
George G. Kahl, 64, lifelong resident of Wallingford, passed away, November 18, 2020 at MidState Medical Center Meriden.

He was born in Meriden on May 8, 1956, son of the late George and Helen (Levack) Kahl.

He worked as a machinist for Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Specialty Metals for 24 years until retiring.

George was an avid Oakland Raiders and New York Yankees fan. He also loved going to the drag races, casinos and traveling.

George had a passion for his music and played guitar with his brothers and cousins.

In addition to his loving companion, Marcia Diaz, he is survived by his brother, Milton Kahl and his wife, Eileen, brother, James Kahl and his wife, Pat, sister, Dorothy Buckman and her husband, Barry, and his aunt, Theresa Stasiewski, all of Wallingford. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. George is predeceased by his loving wife, Laura (Dallas) Kahl of 25 years.

All services are private and arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North MainStreet Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.


Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of George’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Brenda Lanier Ardito
Friend
November 28, 2020
Marcia, you know how I feel for you my friend at this very sad time. Keep your memories of George in your heart and when these surface you cry, smile and laugh.
Love, Sharon
November 27, 2020
You are so missed. I miss seeing u in the morning and when i get home from work. Always said hello. You and jeff and I and marcia ours talks by the fence. its still hard to believe your gone. I see your truck and look for you. Rest in peace my friend no more pain. Watch over marcia she misses you the most.
kathy cruz
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
George was a great inspiration to many of us when we were kids, he was the cool one who loved monster movies, rock music, and duck pin bowling. He will be sorely missed.
Our condolences to the family.
Brian & Sharon Howard
Friend
November 24, 2020
We are saddened to hear about your loss, although we celebrate the life of your loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Marcia and with George's family and friends. Remember that your loved one are never to far away. His forever yesterday's will continue to play in the hearts and minds of George's love ones. The sweet gentle touch is George's saying love you with a kiss.
Katherine (Kat) Dumont
Friend
November 23, 2020
I miss George terribly. He was a carefree, funny man who made my Mom very happy. He treated me, my wife and my children as if we were his. And, maintained a friendship with my Dad, which I think speaks volumes for his character and likability. His corny jokes, generous nature, love of my Mom, passion for music and cars...all endearing qualities. He was a second father to me and my brother.
Ralph Diaz
Friend
November 23, 2020
Milton and family. Eleanor and I send our sincere condolences for the passing of your brother George. We know that this is a most difficult time, especially with the corvid virus, to suffer the loss of a loved one. May he rest in peace.
John & Eleanor Kruczek
Friend
November 23, 2020
George was a great guy, godspeed old friend.
Jack Farrell
Friend
November 23, 2020
My sincere condolences. I enjoyed the brief interactions I had with him. Always smiling and joking around. A good man, gone too soon. May he rest in eternal peace.
Bette Campbell
Friend
November 22, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear, I hope everyone in the family is doing okay and hanging in there. Also I hope everyone is staying safe and being there for each other during this sad moment.
Derek Witkowski
Family
November 22, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of coudin Georgie's passing. I will always remember him with a smile on his face. He is definitely gone too soon and my heart and my prayers go out to all of our family. May he rest in peace and be greeted at heaven's gate by Aunt Helen & Uncle George.
Jennifer Kopcza
Family
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss of george, he's gone way too soon. RIP to a good cousin and great roadie my sympathy goes out to the whole family.
Raymond Kopcza
Family
November 22, 2020
sending our condolences and prayers to the family. RIP George
Peter Conklin
Coworker
