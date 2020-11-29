George G. Kahl, 64, lifelong resident of Wallingford, passed away, November 18, 2020 at MidState Medical Center Meriden.
He was born in Meriden on May 8, 1956, son of the late George and Helen (Levack) Kahl.
He worked as a machinist for Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Specialty Metals for 24 years until retiring.
George was an avid Oakland Raiders and New York Yankees fan. He also loved going to the drag races, casinos and traveling.
George had a passion for his music and played guitar with his brothers and cousins.
In addition to his loving companion, Marcia Diaz, he is survived by his brother, Milton Kahl and his wife, Eileen, brother, James Kahl and his wife, Pat, sister, Dorothy Buckman and her husband, Barry, and his aunt, Theresa Stasiewski, all of Wallingford. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. George is predeceased by his loving wife, Laura (Dallas) Kahl of 25 years.
All services are private and arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North MainStreet Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
