George H. Planeta, Jr., 86, of Durham, husband of 54 years to the late Nancy (Rau) Planeta, died Saturday April 13, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late George H. Planeta, Sr., and Nellie (Chiszewsky) Planeta. George was the owner of Planeta Electric in Durham. He was Lifetime Member of Durham Fire Department, Durham Fire Chief 1971-1972, 1979-1981, 1984, Member of International Association of Fire Chiefs, Member of New England Fire Chiefs, Middlesex County Fire Chiefs, Connecticut Fire Chiefs - Sergeant at Arms, Connecticut Association of Fire Marshalls, Connecticut Forest Fire Warden, Durham Open Burning Official, Honorary Member Durham Fair Association, Durham Fair Electrician - 50 years, Parishioner of Notre Dame Church, world traveler, and NRA Lifetime Member. He is survived by his four children, George Planeta, III, and his wife Anna of Portland, Robert Planeta and his wife Donna of Plainville, Kathleen Stasiewski and her husband Warren of Meriden, John Planeta and his wife Pam of Durham; brother, Joseph Planeta of FL; sisters, Nellie Odenwaelder of FL and Mary Okolotkiewicz of NJ; grandchildren, Adam Planeta, George Planeta IV and wife Jill, Jonathan Planeta, James Planeta, Charlotte Planeta, Nicholas Planeta, Sara Mehrtens and husband Mike, Jessica Vezina; great granddaughter, Mackenzie Mae Mehrtens; also several nieces, nephews and good friends. He was predeceased by his grandchildren, Stephen Stasiewski and Heather Planeta; and brother, Michael Planeta. Funeral services were held Tuesday (April 23rd) with a Funeral Liturgy at Notre Dame Church, Durham. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to Durham Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 154, Durham, CT 06422 or the Durham Fair Foundation, P.O. Box 642, Durham, CT 06422.