George J. Fowler, 83, of Wallingford, loving husband of 43 years to Ann E. Fowler, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on November 8, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa., a son of the late Lewis and Elizabeth Fowler.



He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean War, where he spent a year in Japan. After owning a successful home improvement business, he went to work for and retired from Calabro Cheese in East Haven. Upon learning of George's passing, CEO Frank Angeloni of Calabro Cheese expressed his condolences, and further stated how grateful he was for George's years of service and how much he and everyone else at Colabro respected George, for which the family was happy to hear.



In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by his sons, George Fowler Jr., of Middletown, and Lewis Fowler, of New Port Richey, FL; his daughters, Diane Floyd, of Lynn Haven, FL and Susan Wright, of Vienna, WV; his stepsons, Mark Guerette, of Rocky Hill, Steven Guerette, of Wallingford, Gary Guerette, of Meriden, and John Guerette ,of Roanoke, VA.; his stepdaughters, Bonnie Guerette, of Portland, ME and Janet Atwater, of Meriden; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



His family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral services starting at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S. #4b, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 21, 2019