George, 85, died on January 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph S., mother, Mary Kabai, and sons, Mark and Jay. He is survived by his wife, Marleen and her children; his sister, Grace Mullen, of Vernon, her children Curtis and Trish; his devoted stepson, Ricky Budnick of Bristol and his brother, Ron of S. Dakota, both formerly of Meriden.
George was born in Meriden and lived in Higganum, where he built his house. He graduated from Meriden Trade school with a degree in carpentry, from which he derived his lifetime work as a master carpenter. He was a member of the United States Air Force, proudly serving in the Korean conflict. He worked for various contractors and also ran his own business, G and M Contractors, for many years. George was a volunteer Emergency Technician for the Haddam Ambulance and also a member of the Safety Patrol for the Powder Ridge ski area. He and his wife spent many happy hours on cruises, skiing and skied the Alps in Switzerland.
He was a devoted husband and father, having raised 11 children over his lifetime. He will be missed by his many friends and relatives who benefited from his expertise with the tools of his trade. Special thanks to the staff of the Higganum Senior Center for their kind help during his last years. He will be interred with full military honors at 10AM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Middletown Veteran's Cemetery, Bow Ln., Middletown CT. There will be a ceremony in the chapel at the cemetery. Donations may be made to your local animal sanctuary.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020