George Kretock, 89, of Wallingford, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born in Cumbola, Pa. on Feb. 20, 1930, a son of the late John and Anna (Wargo) Kretock.



He worked as a lineman for Connecticut Power & Light for many years until retiring. He loved gardening and was a lifetime member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge. He loved football, baseball, and basketball, and holiday dinners with family and friends.



His family would like to thank his caregiver, Tembile Nadmase, for the care and compassion he gave to George, and to Tommy Balderacchi for all he did for George during his many years of friendship.



He is survived by his daughters, Helana Eylward, Cynthia Radzavich, Margaret McLean and her husband, Frank, and Brenda Amato and her companion, Errol Werner; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Kretock, Michael, John, and Steve Guzley, Helen Sachar, Katherine Mullock, and Anna Breiner; his sons-in-law, Michael Eylward Sr. and Randy Radzavich; and his great-grandson, Jake Chasse



His family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford, on Wednesday, April 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.



