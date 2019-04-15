The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
George Kretock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kretock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Kretock


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Kretock Obituary
George Kretock, 89, of Wallingford, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cumbola, Pa. on Feb. 20, 1930, a son of the late John and Anna (Wargo) Kretock.

He worked as a lineman for Connecticut Power & Light for many years until retiring. He loved gardening and was a lifetime member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge. He loved football, baseball, and basketball, and holiday dinners with family and friends.

His family would like to thank his caregiver, Tembile Nadmase, for the care and compassion he gave to George, and to Tommy Balderacchi for all he did for George during his many years of friendship.

He is survived by his daughters, Helana Eylward, Cynthia Radzavich, Margaret McLean and her husband, Frank, and Brenda Amato and her companion, Errol Werner; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Kretock, Michael, John, and Steve Guzley, Helen Sachar, Katherine Mullock, and Anna Breiner; his sons-in-law, Michael Eylward Sr. and Randy Radzavich; and his great-grandson, Jake Chasse

His family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford, on Wednesday, April 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now