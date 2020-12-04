1/1
George L. Horvath Jr.
4/26/1956 - 12/2/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George L. Horvath Jr., 64, of Wallingford, loving husband of Deborah (Mattson) Horvath, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic colon cancer. He was born in Groton on April 26, 1956, to Angelina Dingwell (Robert) and George Horvath Sr. In addition to his spouse Deborah, he is survived by his loving family; his son Justin Horvath and his wife Nikki; his daughter Nicole Stoute and her husband Joseph; his grandchildren Olivia, Owen, Jolise and Joey Jr.; his siblings Anthony, Terry, Christopher and their spouses. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends. George was predeceased by his brother, Robert. In addition to the love of his family, George had other loves in his life, The Three Bs, the Boat, his bands, and his beer. His family and friends will remember him best from their times fishing with him, his quick wit, his love of jokes, and the music he brought to life with his voice. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Sunday, December 6, from 2 to 5 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required) A graveside service will be held Monday at 12 pm directly at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
25 entries
December 3, 2020
Deb and family, my heart is with you. A devastating loss. I am so very sorry for your pain and loss. Sending you my love.
Wendy Bustamante
Friend
December 3, 2020
My deepest condolence Chris, if you or your family need anything let us know. God Bless You All
Chaz
Friend
December 3, 2020
Debra and Family,
I am very sorry and sad to hear about George's passing. George loved to enjoy live to the fullest in every way possible. We had a lot of fun together personally and as a group within the "MAXBAND" We all had such a great time together travelling from Gig to Gig. I was pretty young and George and Debbie always looked after me. My thought and prayers go out to the entire Horvath family. Rest in peace George...
David Peters
Friend
December 3, 2020
Anthony our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Steve Babich
Friend
December 3, 2020
Worked along side him for many years, George was as funny as he was brilliant, I will miss him, alex
Alex
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Anthony and family
I'm very sorry for your loss. my thoughts and prayers to the entire Horvath family
Steve Nations
Friend
December 3, 2020
Deb and family, Barry and I we sad to hear of the passing of George. He will always be remembered for his great laugh and big smile. Please take care. ❤
Barry and Donna
Family
December 3, 2020
Angel & Bob and extended Horvath family,
Please accept my deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
May God bless and welcome George home to eternal rest.

Thomas M D'Allesantro
December 3, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of George's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Horvath family.
Eric and Cheryl Pavitt
Friend
December 3, 2020
We are so sad to hear of George's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Horvath family.
Eric and Cheryl Pavitt
December 3, 2020
Rest in peace my friend i go back many many years with the horvath family from the tremper drive years sorry to hear of his passing my condolences to the family
Michael Cannata
Friend
December 3, 2020
May the peace of god be with the Horvath family at this difficult time.
Rest In Peace George .
ROY Stainton
Friend
December 3, 2020
Deb so sorry for the loss of George prayers
Marty Merola
December 2, 2020
Deb, Justin, Nicole, and family,
So many fond memories of George! His music, his humor, and his smile will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to have known him. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
Ed and Faye Ralph
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dear Debbie and family
I’m so sorry for your loss. Iv known George for a long time. We grew up in the projects together.
Such a great guy. Fun and full of life. Hadn’t seen him in awhile.
I’m sure he will be missed by many.
May his memories bring you peace and healing.
Love,
Lynn O’Connell
December 2, 2020
Deb, I am so saddened to learn of your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family. Warmly, Bonnie Bentley
Bonnie Bentley
Friend
December 2, 2020
Rest In Peace, George. I’ll always remember you as that skinny young boy with a big smile and chumming with my brother Barry. My deepest sympathy to your family for you have been taken too soon.
Wendy Cormier Philippi
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
Deb & family,
Sorry to hear of George’s passing. Remember the good times. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mark & Mindy
Friend
December 2, 2020
Debbie, Nicole and Justin,
I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart is with you during this time. So many fun memories of him from our childhood. I’m very, very, sorry.
Jackie ( Debbie Cuomo's daughter) Lanno
December 2, 2020
Anthony and Terry and family so sorry to hear of Georges passing he was a great guy and gone too soon rest in peace George
Randy Magoon
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Debbie and Family...
I’m so very sorry for your loss. George will be missed by all who knew him. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
RaeAnne (Hennessey) Addisio
Friend
December 2, 2020
he was always a good dude, always polite to me brought me on my first boat trip to go fishing. rest easy brother watch over ur loved ones
Josh Albee
Friend
December 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Patti Cascio
Friend
December 2, 2020
I miss you already brother rock rock the heavens
Chris Dingwell
Brother
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I have known George for many years growing up the the neighbourhood at a young age.
God bless
Sandy Braccioforte
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved