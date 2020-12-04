Debra and Family,

I am very sorry and sad to hear about George's passing. George loved to enjoy live to the fullest in every way possible. We had a lot of fun together personally and as a group within the "MAXBAND" We all had such a great time together travelling from Gig to Gig. I was pretty young and George and Debbie always looked after me. My thought and prayers go out to the entire Horvath family. Rest in peace George...

David Peters

Friend