George L. Horvath Jr., 64, of Wallingford, loving husband of Deborah (Mattson) Horvath, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic colon cancer. He was born in Groton on April 26, 1956, to Angelina Dingwell (Robert) and George Horvath Sr. In addition to his spouse Deborah, he is survived by his loving family; his son Justin Horvath and his wife Nikki; his daughter Nicole Stoute and her husband Joseph; his grandchildren Olivia, Owen, Jolise and Joey Jr.; his siblings Anthony, Terry, Christopher and their spouses. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends. George was predeceased by his brother, Robert. In addition to the love of his family, George had other loves in his life, The Three Bs, the Boat, his bands, and his beer. His family and friends will remember him best from their times fishing with him, his quick wit, his love of jokes, and the music he brought to life with his voice. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Sunday, December 6, from 2 to 5 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required) A graveside service will be held Monday at 12 pm directly at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com