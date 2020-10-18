George "Bud" Leveille, 100, lifelong resident of Wallingford, husband of 73 years to the late Anne (Conte) Leveille, passed away October 15, 2020 at Regency House in Wallingford.
He was born in Wallingford on April 5, 1920, a son of the late Henry and Sarah (Bedford) Leveille.
He served in the United States Army Air Corps in Okinawa during World War Two where he achieved the rank of Sergeant He worked in the auto industry starting out as a mechanic and then becoming the service and auto parts manager for Hurlburt Oldsmobile until working for Connecticut Bearings, Central Motors in the auto parts business.
Bud was a Communicant of Our Lady of Fatima since it was built and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed greatly.
Bud's family would like to thank the many people who visited him at the Regency House over the past two years and Dr.'s William Farrell, C. Matthew Masserman and the entire staff at Regency House for the excellent and compassionate care they provided Bud.
Bud is survived by his son, Patrick Leveille and his wife, Gerda, of Wallingford and Brent Leveille and his wife, Nancy, of Newington; his grandchildren, Evan, Brian, Erik, and Ryan and his wife, Anya; his great grandchildren, Ariana and Eleanor; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Walter Leveille and his sisters, Ruth Leveille, Ethel Gello, Dorothy Benigni and Shirley Zienkiewicz.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, his funeral Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church and Interment in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to either Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wallingford, Regency House inWallingford or to The Office of Radio and Television of the Archdiocese of Hartford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com