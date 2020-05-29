George M. Eames III, 94, of Durham, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband for 73 years to Lee Eames. George was born on November 19, 1925 in Fairfield, CT. He was the only child of the late George M. Eames Jr. and Alice (Adams) Eames.
A 67-year resident of Durham, George graduated from the University of New Haven in 1946. Upon graduation, George took a position in the Controller's Office at Yale University.
George moved to Durham in 1953 when he took the position of Treasurer for Durham Manufacturing Company. Forty-seven years later George retired from Durham Manufacturing, having risen through the ranks to become President, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company.
It was after his retirement, at the young age of 72, that George began the golfing phase of his life. He loved getting out on the golf course at least twice a week with his pals Norm Jason, Jack Stahl and Jim McLaughlin. After each round he would relive "the shot of the day"- be it a long drive, a 60-foot putt, or that one perfect approach shot - to anyone that he even remotely happened to cross paths with.
Aside from his family, George's greatest passion was found within the community where he lived. Some of his community involvement included being Durham's Tax Collector; Chair of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce (Middlesex County Distinguished Citizen Award winner for 1990); President of the Durham Exchange Club; Chairman of the Middlesex Preservation Trust; Chairman of Durham Division of the United Way; Director of the Durham Fair Association; Director of Boy Scouts Troop 27; Chairman of the Durham Mental Health Association; Chairman of the Durham Planning and Zoning Commission; Treasurer of the Durham Republican Town Committee; Director of Community Action for Greater Middletown; Board Member of Middlesex Community College; Chairman of the Middlesex County Manufacturing Association; Chairman of Midstate Regional Planning Agency; Director of City Savings Bank; and Director of the Community Banking Corporation (CBC).
George was also a member of two Durham school building committees and one regional school district building committee, as well as a member of two Durham Library building committees. Of all his community involvement and area memberships, his fondest was his membership with the United Churches of Durham, where he served as both a trustee and as the church moderator for many years.
But George was also active outside the community. As his children came of age, George and Lee were able to travel the world together. Their first trip outside of the U.S. was a trip to Spain that was gifted to them by their grateful children. The memories of their many national and international trips would always bring a smile to his face as well as a favorite story. He would speak of having a custom-made suit tailored in Hong Kong from the very same tailor that George Bush Sr. would buy his suits from; or the time he got lost traveling through a (closed) road over a mountain of volcanic rock in Hawaii.
Aside from his wife Lee, George is survived by his son Alan Higby Eames and his wife Cheri of Durham, CT; his daughters Deborah Eames Wilbur and her husband David of Brewster, MA; Pamela Eames Sexton and her husband Keith of Cotuit, MA; and his son George Manson Eames IV of Durham, CT. George is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren.
A gentleman to the end, George's final two words on this earth were his familiar phrase "thank you".
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Reverend Jeanette Hicks of the United Churches of Durham officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be greatly appreciated in George's name to the United Churches of Durham, 228 Main Street, Durham CT 06422. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.