To the Eames family,

I have such respect for Mr. Eames. His comforting and encouraging words were the main reason I ran for public office. Always enjoyed chatting with him at church and many community events. You could always count on him to be truthful and respectful. Our community lost a true leader and an example of a life well lived. My sincerest condolences to the Eames family.

Wendy Manemeit