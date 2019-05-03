On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, George M. Olayos, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away.



He is survived by his wife Sheila Keohane Olayos. He is also survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Wicko and her husband John Wicko and their son Ethan; Jennifer Newman and her husband Michael Lawlor and their sons Pierce and Evan. He was the son of the late Anna Bartek Olayos and John Olayos. He was predeceased by two brothers John Olayos, Jr., and William Olayos. George graduated from Notre Dame High School; St. Francis University PA, with a major in mathematics; Southern Connecticut State University, with a masters degree and a sixth year; Trinity College with a seventh year.



George started his teaching career at Holy Trinity School before taking a position at Moran Middle School where he taught mathematics for 35 years. He was a co-owner of the Olayos Plumbing and Heating family business.



Along with boating, fishing, and traveling, George loved basketball. He especially enjoyed the UCONN basketball teams and acting as assistant coach for the Sheehan High School girls' team. He was well known for his quick wit, keen sense of humor, as well as his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. (Those attending the Mass are asked to meet directly at church.) Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or online @michaeljfox.org For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019