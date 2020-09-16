George Norman Matey, Jr. of Bunnell, Florida, lost his battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma, on September 12, 2020, at the age of 74. He was the only son of the late Helen Elizabeth Matey and the late George Norman Matey.
George was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 24, 1946. He enlisted in the Navy where he served honorably as an OR technician during the Vietnam War. He married Noreen Ellen Geraghty and settled in Fairfield, Connecticut. They had one daughter, Heather Ellen Beverage. He worked many years as a funeral director in both Connecticut and Florida. He had many talents and interests including fishing, boating, carpentry, singing barbershop (Big Apple Chorus) and cooking.
George cherished his three grandchildren Lauren Emma Beverage, Sarah Elizabeth Beverage and Daniel Lawrence Beverage. He was always so proud of all their accomplishments and was surrounded by their pictures in his home. He is survived by his grandchildren, his daughter Heather and his son-in- law, Robert Beverage. George was very giving of his time and talents always helping friends, family and neighbors with projects and repairs. He loved his tools and pulleys and had a gadget for everything. He had a keen sense of how something should be done and was a perfectionist in everything he did.
He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.
His family will be holding a private service.
The family of Mr. Matey entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
.