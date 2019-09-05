|
George P. Tamburri, 92, of Meriden, loving husband of Barbara Ann (Watts) Tamburri, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
George was born in Manhattan, N.Y., October 13, 1926, a son of the late Nicholas Tamburri and Louise (Camilio) Tamburri and had been a Meriden resident for many years. George was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He served on LSM Boats in Japan, China and Africa. He was employed by the Charles Parker Co. in Meriden and retired from F.M.E. in Wallingford. George enjoyed stock car racing, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a skin diver, free diver and enjoyed roller skating. In his younger days, George, his brothers, and friends built beach buggy's. He enjoyed tropical fish and was a longtime judge in the field of tropical fish. George was also a longtime member of the Antique Veterans Honor Guard.
In addition to his wife Barbara Ann, he is survived by nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers John and Anthony Tamburri.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, (Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church) in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Committal services with military honors will follow in the Mausoleum at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of George may be sent to the Antique Veterans Honor Guard, C/O Meriden Senior Center, 22-26 West Main ST., Meriden, CT. 06451. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019