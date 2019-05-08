George T. Williams, Jr., 82, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Fazzolari) Williams.



George was born October 9, 1936, a son of the late George and Fortunata "Fannie" (Cella) Williams, and was a lifelong Wallingford resident. He graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical H.S. and served in the National Guard and Army Reserves. George went on to work for the Town of Wallingford Electrical Division for 30 years while also working as a carpenter, a job he enjoyed his entire life, including many years with good friend, Joseph Ortense. In 1987, he and his wife started wintering in Florida, where he met his close friend, Bill Welch. Bill was like a son to him, and they were inseparable and always had a project they were working on together.



George was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge and the Democratic Town Committee, for which he served on the Executive Board. He also served on the Wallingford Pension and Appeals Board. George was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed playing, coaching and attending any game, especially if the Yankees or Red Sox were playing.



In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his loving sons and daughters-in-law, James G. and Marybeth Williams, and Steven T. and Amy Williams; his grandchildren, Kirsten, Jamie, Allison, George Austin and Joanna Williams; his sister, Patricia Mongillo and her partner, Mario (Skip) Proiette; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Ann Williams.



His family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Gerard Fumo, his oncologist, as well as the entire oncology staff and many dedicated nurses and staff on Pavillion B at MidState Medical Center, who helped him courageously fight his cancer.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to The Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on May 8, 2019