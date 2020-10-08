George W. Kemzura, Jr., 72, of Plainville, devoted husband of Mert Coulombe Kemzura, passed away after a valiant eight day battle with Covid 19 on April 16, 2020.
His extraordinary life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kensington Congregational Church, 312 Percival Ave., Kensington. He will be laid to rest privately at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain.