Georgine H. (Berube) Morin, 79, wife of the late Raymond L. Morin of Meriden and formerly of Wallingford, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
She was born in West Springfield, Mass., Nov. 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Gerard and Loretta (Dery) Berube and was a lifelong resident of Wallingford before moving to Meriden in 2002. She attended Holy Name School and Lyman Hall H.S. Georgine was a member of the Democratic Women's Club and the Pinta Ladies of Holy Trinity.
She leaves behind her three children, Roger Morin and his wife, Phyllis, Renee Huminski, and Rick Morin and his wife, Aimee; her grandchildren, Rachael Morin, Jessica Morin, Mark Huminski, Eric Morin, Danny Morin, and Raya Morin; her siblings, Geraldine Boulia, Carol Guadino, Bob Berube, Dale Berube, and Ernest Berube; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. from the funeral home, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to MidState Medical Center, Attn: Development Office, 435 Lewis Ave., Meriden, CT 06451.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019