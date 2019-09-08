The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Georgine Morin
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Georgine H. (Berube) Morin


1939 - 2019
Georgine H. (Berube) Morin Obituary
Georgine H. (Berube) Morin, 79, wife of the late Raymond L. Morin of Meriden and formerly of Wallingford, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

She was born in West Springfield, Mass., Nov. 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Gerard and Loretta (Dery) Berube and was a lifelong resident of Wallingford before moving to Meriden in 2002. She attended Holy Name School and Lyman Hall H.S. Georgine was a member of the Democratic Women's Club and the Pinta Ladies of Holy Trinity.

She leaves behind her three children, Roger Morin and his wife, Phyllis, Renee Huminski, and Rick Morin and his wife, Aimee; her grandchildren, Rachael Morin, Jessica Morin, Mark Huminski, Eric Morin, Danny Morin, and Raya Morin; her siblings, Geraldine Boulia, Carol Guadino, Bob Berube, Dale Berube, and Ernest Berube; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. from the funeral home, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to MidState Medical Center, Attn: Development Office, 435 Lewis Ave., Meriden, CT 06451.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
